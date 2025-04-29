English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear Season 4 premieres on the 15th of June

After that cliff-hanger ending to Season 3, we're all very excited to see what's next.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Bear will return to our screens in just under two months. The hit Hulu and Disney+ series gave us its third season last year, and while there were rumours about Season 3 and 4 being shot back-to-back to give the fourth season a quicker release date, the wait is nearly at an end.

Via the Brazilian outlet Omelete, which spoke with showrunner Joanna Calo, we now know that the fourth season of The Bear will arrive on the 15th of June.

"It will be released worldwide on 15 June. And unlike the others, this one will be more cheerful - not as down as the others, you know?" Calo said.

We did notice more of a cheery atmosphere in certain parts of Season 3, which perhaps seemed an effort to make The Bear more of a comedy, considering that's the category it seems to win awards for. Either way, it's nice to know things might not go as awfully for Carmy as they have done in the past.

The Bear (Disney+)

Related texts

0
The Bear - Season 3

The Bear - Season 3
SERIES. Written by Alex Hopley

After a second season that shot The Bear into the stratosphere, the follow-up feels like it has ran out of fuel.



Loading next content