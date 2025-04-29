The Bear Season 4 premieres on the 15th of June

HQ

The Bear will return to our screens in just under two months. The hit Hulu and Disney+ series gave us its third season last year, and while there were rumours about Season 3 and 4 being shot back-to-back to give the fourth season a quicker release date, the wait is nearly at an end.

Via the Brazilian outlet Omelete, which spoke with showrunner Joanna Calo, we now know that the fourth season of The Bear will arrive on the 15th of June.

"It will be released worldwide on 15 June. And unlike the others, this one will be more cheerful - not as down as the others, you know?" Calo said.

We did notice more of a cheery atmosphere in certain parts of Season 3, which perhaps seemed an effort to make The Bear more of a comedy, considering that's the category it seems to win awards for. Either way, it's nice to know things might not go as awfully for Carmy as they have done in the past.