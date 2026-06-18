The BBC to axe 550 jobs in cuts to news, nations, TV and radio content

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550 job losses are expected at the BBC, as the company looks to recoup losses and cut costs under new leadership. The cuts will hit news, nations, and TV and radio content, and are expected to be just the first stage in the BBC's plan in saving £500 million.

As per the BBC, the new boss of the organisation Matt Brittin said the savings will deliver around £160 million of the £500 million target. In an email sent to staff, interim CEO of BBC News Jonathan Munro said that Radio 4's The World Tonight will come to an end. The number of permanent presenters on Today are being reduced from five to four, too. BBC One's Breakfast is no longer to be shown on Sundays, and the production teams making Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and Newsnight will be merged into one.

Radio 4 seems to be taking a lot of the brunt, as more programmes will be brought to an end over the course of the year, including the Midnight News, Money Box Live, AntiSocial, The Law Show and Crossing Continents. On the World Service, The Inquiry, The Conversation and The Fifth Floor. A reduction of around 100-150 hours of originated programmes across all commissioning genres is also expected by the end of the 2027-28 FY.

Philippa Childs, the head of media and entertainment union Bectu, said that the cuts could cause further problems for the BBC as it heads towards its charter renewal. The BBC's charter is drawn up by the government, and sets out the purposes for the broadcasting body's existence.

"I'm not sure how you can make informed decisions about the long-term future of the organisation when it will be in a substantially diminished place at the end of the process than the beginning," Childs said.

The BBC employs well over 20,000 people, so 550 job cuts might not seem like the broadcasting body is getting completely gutted. However, with 10% of leadership positions disappearing, we're sure that these losses will be felt across the organisation.