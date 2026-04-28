The Authority has been dropped by DC Studios as "it didn't quite work" with the wider universe

HQ

When James Gunn and Peter Safran first took over DC Studios and decided to entirely reboot the DC Universe, retconning all of the work that Zack Snyder had begun with his "Snyderverse", we were initially introduced to a slate of planned projects for the so-called first part of the wider narrative. This was regarded as Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters and it was supposed to take full effect with Superman and then lead to an array of follow-up projects that would introduce several other key DC characters.

So far, we've seen Peacemaker return, been introduced to the Creature Commandos, seen Superman in cinemas, and soon will see Supergirl and Clayface in cinemas too, while Lanterns comes to TV screens, all ahead of Man of Tomorrow in 2027. Beyond this, there are plans for other projects, but little of substance has ever been shared about some these projects, so their existence tends to have an asterisk next to them, with one key example being The Authority.

This team-up movie was originally conceived as a key part of Gods & Monsters, but it will longer be made. Gunn has confirmed as much in a Threads comment, where he explains the following.

"Just a normal slip of the tongue. I would have never had time to do this and although I know this is a popular theory online I never had an intention of writing or directing The Authority. The script wasn't quite there but more importantly it didn't work in terms of the larger DCU both in terms of the story and practical concerns. Maybe some day. Not soon."

One has to wonder whether the fate of The Authority will stretch to other works that have displayed similar existences so far, including the Swamp Thing film, the Booster Gold show, the Blue Beetle series, and even Paradise Lost.

Is there any upcoming DC Universe project you're particularly excited to see?