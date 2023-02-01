DC Studios and James Gunn announce their upcoming movies and TV series

HQ

The still fairly new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran really brought the heavy artillery when they decided to reveal the upcoming movies and TV series from the studio a few hours ago. The projects are grouped together under what they've dubbed Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters and include Superman: Legacy, Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Waller, and Swamp Thing.

All are intended to follow in the footsteps of the Flash movie, which will serve as a soft reboot of the entire DC universe. The 5+ minute presentation can be checked out in the video above, where he goes into a bit more detail and explains the thinking behind much of what's to come. Gunn also mentions that these movies and TV series represent the next 8-10 years for DC and that he's personally deeply involved in the Superman movie, which is nailed down for July 11, 2025. You can also read through the full recap (via Deadline) of each project below.

Superman: Legacy

"This is really the start of the DCU. It is not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, he is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Batman: The Brave and Bold

"So this is the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne, and also introducing our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch, assassin murderer, who he unwittingly takes on, who's Batman's actual son that he doesn't know exists for the first eight to 10 years of his life, and he brings into his life and this is a story. It's a very strange sort of father son story about the two of them. And it's based on Grant Morrison's run on the Batman. There's a couple of comic book writers that have been exceptionally influential on our stuff and Grant Morrison and Tom King are probably the two primary ones."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

"And next up is Super Girl Woman of Tomorrow. This is based on Tom King's wonderful comic book series that came out just last year. It's up for a bunch of awards. This is a very different type of Super Girl. In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time is an infant versus super girl who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She's not exactly the Super Girl we are used to seeing."

Paradise Lost

"Paradise Lost is a series, it's going to be a Game of Thrones-esque story about Themyscira, Paradise Island, the home of the Amazons and it's also the birthplace of Wonder Woman. This drama it's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women."

"How did that come about? What is the origin of that, of an island of all women, what are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society. It takes place before the birth of Diana so it's an earlier history of Themyscira."

Booster Gold

"This is an absolute fan favorite. It's about a loser from the future, who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero. It's a series like all the other series for HBO Max."

"Booster Gold is imposter syndrome as a superhero"

Lanterns

"Lanterns is a huge HBO-quality TV event. It's already in development. And our vision for this is very much in the vein of 'True Detective.' It's terrestrial-based. It's got two of our favorite Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart starring that's in a True Detective style, type mystery and it plays a really big role leading into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

The Authority

"They're great Wildstorm characters that were incredibly popular for a long time. And we're incorporating them into the DCU and one of the things with the DCU is it isn't just a story of heroes and villains and not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy, giant thing from the sky comes and the good guy wins. There are black hats white hats and gray hats. There are people that are anti-heroes, and there are people that are very, questionable, like the authority, who basically believe that you can't fix the world in an easy manner, and they sort of take things into their own hands. They take the authority and they start to do what they think is the right thing.

Creature Commandos

"Animation will lead into live action and back into animation. It's a way to tell stories that are gigantic and huge without spending $50M an episode. Gunn has written this, it's done. Creature Commandos is comprised of military superhumans including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, Frankenstein's monster and a gorgon. Gunn pointed out that Weasel from his Suicide Squad will be on the show. This band of misfits were introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), created by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick.

Waller

"We're using the same actors, this is a continuation of Peacemaker. I'm working on Superman, so we can't do Peacemaker season 2. We're working on Waller in between," Gunn told the room. Christal Henry (Watchmen) is writing the show and Jeremy Carver (creator of Doom Patrol). While none of the features aren't rated R, the TV series could lean into being more adult.

Swamp Thing

"And then, the final film that we want to mention is Swamp Thing. Because we want to point out that these stories, although they're interconnected, they're not all totally the same. So each set of filmmakers brings their own aesthetic to these films. And the fun is seeing how these totally different works will mash-up in the future. So it investigates the dark origins of swamp thing So, totally very different than Superman or Batman or Robin etc." This darker character will interact with the mainstream DC characters.

How do you think all this sounds and what are you most excited about?