esports
Counter-Strike 2
The attending teams for IEM Krakow 2026 have been revealed
24 teams will appear at the tournament, with eight already invited to the second stage.
HQ
At the end of the month, the first big Intel Extreme Masters tournament of the year will take place, as IEM Krakow (replacing IEM Katowice) will occur between January 28 and February 8. This event will see many of the top Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world in attendance, and with this being said, we now know the confirmed 24 rosters.
Appearing in the first stage of the tournament will be the following 16 teams:
- Aurora Gaming
- B8
- Legacy
- G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- 3DMax
- Astralis
- Parivision
- Heroic
- PaiN Gaming
- FUT Esports
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Passion UA
- BCG Esports
- NRG
- GamerLegion
Adding to these confirmed teams are eight Stage 2 invitees. These teams will be competing against the eight organisations that manage to progress out of Stage 1. These invitees are as follows:
- Furia
- Team Vitality
- Team Falcons
- Team Spirit
- Natus Vincere
- Mouz
- FaZe Clan
- The MongolZ
With all of these in mind, who do you regard as the favourite for IEM Krakow?