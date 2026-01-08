The attending teams for IEM Krakow 2026 have been revealed

HQ

At the end of the month, the first big Intel Extreme Masters tournament of the year will take place, as IEM Krakow (replacing IEM Katowice) will occur between January 28 and February 8. This event will see many of the top Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world in attendance, and with this being said, we now know the confirmed 24 rosters.

Appearing in the first stage of the tournament will be the following 16 teams:



Aurora Gaming



B8



Legacy



G2 Esports



Team Liquid



3DMax



Astralis



Parivision



Heroic



PaiN Gaming



FUT Esports



Ninjas in Pyjamas



Passion UA



BCG Esports



NRG



GamerLegion



Adding to these confirmed teams are eight Stage 2 invitees. These teams will be competing against the eight organisations that manage to progress out of Stage 1. These invitees are as follows:



Furia



Team Vitality



Team Falcons



Team Spirit



Natus Vincere



Mouz



FaZe Clan



The MongolZ



With all of these in mind, who do you regard as the favourite for IEM Krakow?