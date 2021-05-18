The Ascent will release July 29 on PC and Xbox consoles

You're watching Advertisements

It has just been announced that cyberpunk-inspired twin-stick shooter The Ascent will launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on July 29, 2021. Pre-orders for the game are now open on PC and Xbox and it is due to arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The Ascent, if you are unaware, was initially due to release alongside the Xbox Series in November, but its release date was later pushed back to 2021. The game takes place from an isometric perspective and it features RPG elements where players can enhance their characters using skill points and many different ability altering augmentations.

You can take a look at our recent preview of the game here.