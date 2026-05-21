The App Store stopped a boatload of "potentially fraudulent transactions" in 2025

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Apple has announced, that by "leveraging human review and artificial intelligence to combat malicious activity", in 2025 they rejected over 2 million problematic app submissions, and blocked more than 1.1 billion fraudulent account creations.

The App Store wants to continuously improve its multi-layered defences, leveraging a combination of human review and machine learning technologies to detect and stop malicious activity. And it seems to be worth it.

In 2025, Apple prevented over $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions, adding to a total of more than $11.2 billion over the past six years. Apple also took a number of actions to block bad actors from distributing malicious software by rejecting over 2 million problematic app submissions in 2025. You can read the whole report right here.

According to Apple themselves, the App Store is "a global destination that welcomes over 850 million weekly visitors across 175 storefronts".

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