The Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship's anthem will be performed by SiM

It's almost time for the biggest event in the Apex Legends esports calendar to take place, as the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship will unfold in early February, with action happening in Sapporo, Japan and seeing the best teams from around the world in attendance.

With this coming up, Respawn has now affirmed that we'll get to hear a snippet of the anthem for the event next week, all before it's performed live at the tournament by musical artist SiM.

The song is known as CHAMPiONS, and the live performance is set for Saturday, February 1 at 2:00 AM GMT / 3:00 AM CET. The exact date when the sneak peek arrives has yet to be communicated.