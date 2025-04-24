The annual Xbox spring sale is now in full swing

HQ

It's time to stock up on some video games as Microsoft has kicked off the annual Xbox Spring Sale. There are over 1,000 items, and among them most are heavily discounted games (both old and new, indies and AAA), so it's a great opportunity to find some bargains for a bad day - or perhaps to enjoy alongside Microsoft and Asus' upcoming portable Xbox later this year.

We've handpicked ten great suggestions for you in various genres that we consider to be really good deals:

• Death Stranding: Director's Cut - 50% (£17,49 / €19,99)

• Kena: Bridge of Spirits - 50% (£17,49 / €19,99)

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - 50% (£29,99 / €34,99)

• Mark of the Ninja: Remastered - 75% (£3,99 / €4,99)

• Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Kollection - 67% (£24,74 / €29,69)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 - 75% (£13,74 / €14,99)

• River City Girls 2 - 50% (£16,74 / €19,99)

• Robocop: Rogue City - 80% (£9,99 / €11,99)

• Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - 30% (£38,49 / €41,99)

• WrestleQuest - 60% (£9,99 / €11,99)

Being the nice people we are (humble too, actually), we've also picked out five titles for the retro fans, which are practically free right now and all playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X:

• Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - 85% off (£2,24 / €2,99)

• Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack - 60% off (£7,99 / €9,99)

• Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - 30% off (£34,99 / €41,99)

• Radiant Silvergun - 50% off (£4,99 / €7,19)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection - 60% off (£13,99 / €15,99)

Click here to browse through the selection of games on offer, and feel free to share your great finds with other Gamereactor readers in our comments section below, and remember that Nintendo's and Steam's spring sale hasn't ended yet, so there are cheap games for everyone.