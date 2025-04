HQ

Just in time for Easter, Nintendo surprises us with a pretty good sale they call Save & Play, where you can find games with up to 70% discount. We have looked through the range and found several nice favorites we can recommend. Here are five really good options for bargains in varied genres:



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (price reduced from £49.99 / €59.99 to £33.29 / €39.99)



Hogwarts Legacy (price reduced from £49.99 / €59.99 to £12.49 / €14.99)



Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (price reduced from £14.99 / €2.99 to £33.29 / €3.99)



Unicorn Overlord (price reduced from £54.99 / €59.98 to £27.49 / €29.99)



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (price reduced from £49.99 / €59.99 to £16.49 / €17.79)



As always, if you find a great deal, please feel free to help other Gamereactor readers pick them up by writing in the comments section below.