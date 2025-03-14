The Steam Spring Sale has officially begun

HQ

The time has come around again for Steam to test our willpower as it offers some big discounts in its Steam Spring Sale. From AAA titans to indie darlings, a lot of games have been put on special offer during the sale, which runs from now until the 20th of March.

If you're looking to add yet another title to your backlog, then now might be the chance. Elden Ring is 40% off, but unfortunately last year's expansion isn't on sale. Cyberpunk 2077 is 60% off and its DLC Phantom Liberty is 25% off as well. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a whopping 50% off, although you could have grabbed it for free on PlayStation Plus if you're a multiplatform gamer. For really cheap games, you can get Undertale for less than £1, and Sleeping Dogs for £2. If you've waited or missed some modern classics like these, you may want to check them out.

While these sales come around pretty regularly now, and you'll be able to find a discount on most of your wishlist when they do, some Steam users want for less games that have bigger discounts, as it seems we see the same prices again and again during these big sales. But, when you're getting so many solid deals via Steam (Epic Games also has a sale on too if you're so inclined) it's hard to complain.