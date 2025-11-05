The Animal Crossing: New Leaf soundtrack is now available on Nintendo Music

HQ

The Animal Crossing series has always been good, but it was with Animal Crossing: New Horizons that the series really took off, and according to the financial report Nintendo released this week, it has now sold a staggering 49 million copies, meaning that more than one in three Switch owners have bought the game.

This has meant that the Nintendo 3DS title Animal Crossing: New Leaf has been somewhat overshadowed, but even that is, of course, a giant with over 13 million copies sold. And Nintendo hasn't forgotten about the classic, something they are now proving by adding its soundtrack to their Nintendo Music app. In total, there are 188 songs spread over 4 hours and 53 minutes.

The Nintendo Music app was released in October for both Android and iOS, and is entirely dedicated to Nintendo's classic game music. It features iconic soundtracks from both classic and modern titles in series such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, and Metroid, as well as others (not least the delightful menu music from the Wii). All this is included with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.