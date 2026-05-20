The Agency returns to Paramount+ in a month for its second season

Paramount+ will soon be expanding The Agency, as the Michael Fassbender-led spy thriller series will soon be returning to the streaming platform for its second batch of episodes.

Season 2 will be commencing in a month, with the premiere planned for June 21, when the ten-episode season kicks off and sees Fassbender's Martian continuing to exist and survive in a world where he's attempting to balance love, life, and his ultimate mission.

With the next round of episodes set to arrive soon, Paramount has shared an official trailer that delves into what the season will offer to fans. While you can see this for yourself below, it's also worth noting that The Agency's second season will see the star-studded cast returning, including Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, and Richard Gere.

Are you excited for the return of The Agency?