The Adam Project is one of Netflix's biggest hits ever

Shawn Levy's family adventure with Ryan Reynolds in the lead role received a lukewarm critical reception to say the least when it landed on Netflix just over a month ago, but that hasn't stopped the film from being streamed a whole lot. With 233 million views, The Adam Project is currently in a stable fourth place in Netflix's all-time views chart. This means that only Red Notice, Don't Look Up and Bird Box, in that order, have attracted more viewers. Since Reynolds is also in Red Notice and with 6 Underground in ninth place, Ryan also breaks the record for being in the most top-ten movies on the streamer, as he is the first actor to have three films on Netflix's top 10 list.

Since the film released as recently as a month ago, it is of course quite possible that it will continue to climb. Likewise, as is the case when movies do really well, it doesn't take long for sequels to be talked about, so most likely count on The Adam Project 2 in the future.

Despite his success on Netflix, it will be Apple TV+ next for Reynolds, where he, alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, will headline the cast for the musical inspired by A Christmas Carol, the film called Spirited.