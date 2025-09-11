The acquisition of Astralis by Fusion Esports Group has been completed

HQ

The Danish esports organisation Astralis has officially been acquired by the Danish investor group Fusion Esports Group. As confirmed in a press release, it's mentioned that the team will now exist under the ownership of Fusion, which itself was founded by ex-Astralis and BLAST founder Jakob Lund Kristensen and former Ninjas in Pyjamas Group COO Jonas Gundersen.

As for what this deal will mean for the team, we're told that it's part of "global ambitions" to grow Astralis, something that Kristensen commented on in a statement.

"The potential is still enormous, both commercially and competitively. We're building a new Astralis with fresh energy and new methods, while keeping our focus on performance. Our first match is already Friday with a new player and patience is key, but our priority is always to give players the best conditions to succeed - long term."

Gundersen also added to this with the following: "The impact Astralis has had in bringing esports into the global mainstream market cannot be overstated. It's a fantastic legacy and history that fits perfectly with the vision we've set for Fusion, as our first acquisition. Gaming continues to grow, and we believe the next generation of growth will take the entire industry to new heights."

The first time we'll see Astralis in action under the ownership of this new group will be September 12, when it competes in the Fissure Playground #2 against Aurora.