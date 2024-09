HQ

One of the next major Counter-Strike 2 tournaments will see the best rosters heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to battle it out in the IEM Rio 2024 event. The tournament will start on October 7, and with that in mind the 16 attending teams have been locked in and affirmed.

As per which teams will be present in Rio for the event, they are as follows:



Mouz



Team Vitality



FaZe Clan



Natus Vincere



G2 Esports



Astralis



Furia



Virtus.pro



Complexity



The Mongolz



9Z Globant



Eternal Fire



Heroic



Team Liquid



Pain Gaming



Rare Atom



IEM Rio will take place between October 7 and 13 and will see $250,000 on the line.