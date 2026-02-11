The 12 Marvel Rivals 2026 Partner Teams have been revealed

HQ

After the 2025 season came to a close, there were big promises for the future of Marvel Rivals, even if those promises took a little bit of time to come to fruition. It even looked a bit dire at times as teams released their rosters or decided to leave the esport altogether. But now that we're comfortably in 2026, we're starting to see the next season of action for the hero shooter take shape, and to this end, the 12 Partner Teams for the season have been revealed.

Set to compete in Marvel Rivals Ignite, the 12 teams are the following:



100 Thieves



FlyQuest



Gen.G Esports



Liquid Citadel



Natus Vincere



NRG Shock



Reject



Sentinels



Spacestation Gaming



Team Heretics



TSM



Virtus.pro



As for when the action will actually commence, we're still waiting to hear more on this front.