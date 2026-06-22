Thank You For Your Application made back its development costs in less than 24 hours

You may have already checked out the game yourself over the past weekend, but if not, developer IceLemonTea Studio launched Thank You For Your Application last week and the game debuted and proved to be a huge hit among fans on PC.

In a press release, it's revealed just how much of a hit the game has been already, with IceLemonTea sharing that Thank You For Your Application recouped its entire development costs in as little as 22 hours. Yep, in less than a day, the game 'broke even' and is now simply a financial success for the studio who has ambitions to continue improving the title.

As for how IceLemonTea intends to continue evolving Thank You For Your Application, in a Steam blog post, we're told the immediate future spans further updates to improve performance and squash bugs, but also plans to introduce more localised languages, with Spanish and Russian among the requested list, and also plans to incorporate an Endless Mode too.

There are also intentions to deliver console and mobile editions of the game, with these expected to arrive "later this year".