Terry Bogard and Banjo Kazooie Amiibos revealed

You're watching Advertisements

They don't seem to be quite as popular as they once were, but Amiibo's are still a thing and a few new ones are announced each year (Mario and Peach in the Super Mario 3D World Cat Suit was announced last month). During the weekend, three new Amiibos were revealed, which are all related to Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Thise are Byleth (male version) from Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be getting an Amiibo, as well as the classic duo, Banjo Kazooie and the Fatal Fury striker Terry Bogard . Some fans worried that there might not be a Banjo-Kazooie Amiibo as it is a character fully owned by Microsoft, but it seems like they sorted this out.

All three launch on a yet to disclose date next year. Will you be getting any of these?