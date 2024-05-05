Terrifier 3 will now premiere on 11th October

The much-anticipated Christmas-themed slasher Terrifier 3 has had its release date pushed forward two weeks earlier. Art the Clown will now be returning to theatres on 11th October, which is just in time for the Halloween season.

The horror, which has recently wrapped up on filming, is set to take place on Christmas Eve. Its returning cast includes Lauren LaVera (Sienna), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw) and AEW superstar Chris Jericho (Burke), with Daniel Roebuck set to debut as Santa Claus.

"We're so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall just in time for the Halloween season," said franchise producer Phil Falcone. "Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can't thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we've made something truly special."

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.