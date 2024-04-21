Report: Terrifier 3 has wrapped filming

Slasher fans rejoice. Bloody Disgusting has published a report where it reveals that the upcoming third movie in the Terrifier franchise, once again starring Art the Clown, has wrapped filming and is now on track to release as expected later this year.

The movie is thought to be debuting in cinemas on October 25, 2024, just in time for the spookiest day of the year and in ample time for the holidays, which is important as the film has quite a festive theme, with Art terrorising Miles County on Christmas Eve.

Damien Leone is back at the helm with this instalment, and the cast of the flick also includes a few returning faces, such as Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, and Chris Jericho.

As filming is just said to have wrapped, there is no full trailer for the movie as of yet, but we can likely look forward to seeing one as soon as this summer most likely.