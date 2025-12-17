Terminator: Survivors takes a radical turn in its project and will be a full release, without Early Access

HQ

It's been a long time since we heard about the Terminator: Survivors project, originally revealed in early 2024, and set to launch in 2025. Now that we're so close to the end of the year, and with no hint of a release in sight, Nacon Milan's studio has stepped up to the plate with a development update posted on the game's Steam page. In it they announce the obvious, that the game has been delayed again, but also some much more profound changes that have taken place in recent months within the project.

The most notable is that Terminator: Survivors will now be a single-player title, and not a co-op experience as originally planned. "After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic "Terminator" experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer. We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day."

The other major, much nicer news is that Terminator: Survivors will not be going through an Early Access process, and instead they promise a full and polished gameplay experience, with a "very close" release window, and will soon begin user playtesting. If you want to be among the first to play Terminator: Survivors and help in the completion process, you can sign up here.