Terminator: Survivors sounds like the game many have dreamt of

Anyone watching the Terminator movies have asked themselves whether they would survive in a world where Skynet has taken control, so it's kind of weird that very few games have managed to truly depict just how dangerous and difficult it would be. That's what makes Terminator: Survivors so exciting.

The first trailer for Terminator: Survivors starts in such a generic way that it looks like any other open-world survival game, but it quickly becomes clear that it won't be. Nacon Studio Milan's game is set in the aftermath of Judgment Day. You and up to three other players have to explore a large open world while looking for resources, materials, information and other survivors for your base. Not exactly an easy task when different kinds of Skynet machines are on the hunt for human survivors. Add the fact that other human factions are desperately searching for the same things you are and are willing to kill for it, and you have a very promising premise.

While the trailer doesn't include any gameplay footage, we won't have to wait long to see if the game can live up to the elevator pitch, as Terminator: Survivors is set to launch in Early Access on the 24th of October before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series "later".