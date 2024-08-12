Terminator: Survivors delayed to 2025

Dansk
When Nacon announced Terminator: Survivors, we were told the game would launch as Early Access on the 24th of October. That's not the case any more.
The developers have decided to delay the launch of Terminator: Survivors to sometime in 2025. Not even getting an "early 2025" or another more specific release window is a bit disappointing, but let's hope it's just because they want to be sure the next date we get sticks.