Terminator: Survivors delayed to 2025

When Nacon announced Terminator: Survivors, we were told the game would launch as Early Access on the 24th of October. That's not the case any more.

The developers have decided to delay the launch of Terminator: Survivors to sometime in 2025. Not even getting an "early 2025" or another more specific release window is a bit disappointing, but let's hope it's just because they want to be sure the next date we get sticks.