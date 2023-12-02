Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance has been delayed until 21st February 2024

HQ

Slitherine has announced that it has delayed Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance - a gritty RTS set within the dystopian world of the popular film series.

The game was originally planned to launch 7th December, but this date has now been revised to 21st February 2024. In a blog post on Steam, Slitherine notes that the delay is to enable them to "deliver a meticulously crafted and polished gaming experience."

The post additional states "Our team believes that dedicating a few additional weeks to refine, polish, and resolve any existing bugs will significantly enhance the overall quality of the game. We strongly believe in the potential of this game and think you're going to love it. That's why we're doing our best to create the smoothest and most enjoyable experience for you to play.

The extended timeline allows us to focus on crucial aspects such as multiplayer testing, implementing more quality of life improvements, and addressing specific issues raised by our community, such as performance-related concerns. This includes enhancements to server infrastructure for improved global coverage and addressing issues with non-discrete video card selection, tutorial screens, and problems encountered with ultra-wide resolutions."

