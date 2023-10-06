Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance Preview: A breath of synthetic life

Terminator to me is synonymous with purple laser beams over barren dusty remnants of humanity's deserted cities. A doom brought about by humanity's outreach and research successes. Our ability to innovate to the point of creating synthetic life ensured our demise. It is also synonymous with Arnold and his role as one of Skynet's killing machines. What I don't associate with this is real-time strategy. So Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is a bit of a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. We don't see very many games per year in the genre and even fewer with this brand. In my eyes, Terminator is set up for a strategy game. The downside is that each individual Terminator is not as threatening as in the films.

You take the role of a police officer in the midst of the chaos after the Legion computer network has wiped out Earth's leadership. In this timeline, it's not Skynet but it's based on one of the sequels Dark Fate where another AI called Legion takes over Earth. This AI was a response to Skynet's shortcomings and is far more adept at asymmetrical warfare. There is a certain weight to the weapon sounds, the dialogue is slightly above expectations and the units are responsive. Don't expect anything like Starcraft; it's more reminiscent of Company of Heroes. The soldiers and vehicles have weight, need to rotate and move.

The only criticism I had was that the missions felt a little too simple. The demo takes place early in the campaign, which probably contributes to the simplicity. They were also quick to complete. The length of the campaign itself is difficult to judge. Still, I was pleased with the set-up and mission design. They manage to capture what I expect the characters to do and say. As with Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the campaign will be the main course. Therefore, it needs to have well-balanced difficulty levels and an approach that both challenges and engages me as a player. From what I have played, I am very engaged. It's great to see the brand in the gaming world again. My hope is that the remaining pieces of the package are as good or better than what's on offer here.

During the demo, I didn't get to test two significant game mechanic systems. One of these is dialogue choices. How they affect the campaign remains to be seen. The other system has to do with customising your troops. You do not build bases during the course of the levels but bring troops into them to complete your objectives. Sometimes the missions had varying aims where you defend a place or people in one step, and then try to break out and reach an objective. Coupled with voice actors who don't sound like they're reading off a piece of paper, this builds immersion. There are still thundering Terminator foot soldiers, mechanised vehicles and all the great sounds. The game sounds pretty good overall. Explosions and shots have weight behind them, there is a certain amount of delay to everything that happens. I want to point this out because traditionally, strategy has often skipped both good voice acting and good sound effects. Sure it may not sound as good as high budget games but this is beyond expectation.

It's too early to say if the whole game will be a hit but there are very few affordable titles with Terminator in the name. My first impressions have been positive, it's tactical, rewarding and hopefully a sensible addition to the strategy genre. I liked the maps, the dialogue, the soldier types and the enemies. It was a bit too easy but this is also a demo. In a way it is exciting that we get to follow other characters than the ones we are used to. I think it can free the game from being tied to the poor standard of the franchise's recent entries. The films have been very uneven but have been about the same characters. Getting to play the bits we actually wanted to see more of in Terminator 2: Judgement Day is, in my eyes, exactly what I was hoping for. Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance looks to have all the potential to be one of the most interesting strategy games of the year. It will be released for PC in autumn or late 2023.

