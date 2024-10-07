Ten days after its worldwide launch, Palworld is out in Japan on PS5

HQ

Palworld is now available on PS5 in Japan. Pocketpair confirmed it last Friday, October 4, after an indefinite delay that lasted for ten days, although many thought it would be worse.

Palworld released on PS5 worldwide on September 24, as a suprise launch right after Sony's State of Play. But the game did not launch on PS5.

No explanation was given, but many assumed it was due to the ongoing litigation against Pocketpair by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, announced just a few days earlier.

Nintendo and Pokémon sued Pocketpair due to copyright infringement, but it is clear the game has been on its radar since its launch last January, due to it being almost a plagiarism of Pokémon designs and gameplay. The game is also out in Japan on PC and Xbox.

Despite the litigation, which could extend to the US, albeit with additional challenges, Pocketpair joined forces with Krafton, who will publish a mobile version.