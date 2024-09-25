Palworld is available to play now on PS5

HQ

Palworld, the popular "Pokémon with guns" that became a phenomenon on Xbox Game Pass and Steam earlier this year, is launching today on PS5. We already knew the game was coming to PlayStation, and the release date has been announced as a shadowdrop during the latest State of Play showcase.

Pocket Pair has released a new trailer for the game, which has been played by millions of people this far, and will reach a larger audience on PlayStation.

Recently, its developers were sued by Nintendo due to patent right infringement. The game has been very polarizing due to the art direction of the "pal" creatures, strikingly similar to Pokémon.

It's safe to say the game won't launch on Switch anytime soon, but PS5 players will be able to get its hand on it starting Today (the game is already on Early Access).