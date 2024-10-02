Palworld will get a mobile release by PUBG company Krafton

HQ

Palworld is making the jump from PC, Xbox and PS5 to Mobile. Krafton, Korean publisher behind PUBG Battlegrounds, the game that popularized the Battle Royale genre, has signed a deal with Japanese studio Pocketpair to develop a mobile version of Palworld.

Krafton announced today that they have secures global rights for publishing Palworld, the "Pokémon with guns", on mobile devices.

Krafton "plams to faithfully reinterpret and implement the original's main fun elements to suit the mobile environment", they said, confirming the game will be developed by 'PUBG STUDIOS' development team, a creative studio under Krafton.

The game has sold over 15 million copies, setting a few records on Steam, and has recently released on PS5, but not on Japan, where they were recently sued by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company due to patent infringement.

Palworld gets a new update on PS5

Meanwhile, the Palworld PS5 version has just received the v 0.3.9 update, fixing some bugs and improving server FPS.

The litigation could extend to the US, too, and while that process will be time and money consuming, Pocketpair is free to sign an agreement with PUBG company for the release of Palworld on mobile devices.