Tekken X Street Fighter isn't dead yet

It's been 11 years since Bandai Namco and Capcom announced they were working on a game where the fighters from Tekken and Street Fighter would meet, so it's not exactly weird that many have thought the project has been cancelled several times through the years. It seemed like we got the confirmation of this a few days ago when the subtitles in the latest episode of Harada's Bar claimed Katsuhiro Harada said the game was dead, but Japanese can often be interpreted in different ways, including this time.

Because Harada-san has posted a message clarifying that he meant the development of Tekken X Street Fighter is still just pending as they wait for the "for the right opportunity" to finish the last 70 percent of the game. This means things haven't changed at all the last five years. I'm not sure if that's good or bad news, but the Tekken producer/director is at least still hopeful we'll see the finished product one day...