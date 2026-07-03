Teen arrested twice in a week after water gun pranks go viral

HQ

A 14-year-old boy in Paris has been arrested twice in one week after becoming notorious for spraying passersby with a water gun and posting his pranks on social media. According to French media, he also allegedly demanded two euros from some people in exchange for not getting them wet.

The boy, who has been hanging around the Canal Saint-Martin during the ongoing heat wave in France, has become a viral sensation on French TikTok. In addition to his "pranks," he is also said to have been involved in several other incidents, including suspected theft, vandalism, and insulting police officers.

The first arrest took place in late June and involved, among other things, vandalism and group violence. A few days later, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of aggravated theft, insulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

His lawyer has also stated that the widespread attention has led to the teenager being subjected to harassment and threats on social media.