Teen arrested after allegedly using ChatGPT to cancel 46,000 anime subscriptions

HQ

A high school student in Japan has been arrested on suspicion of hacking the Bandai Channel service, where he allegedly used ChatGPT to cancel over 46,000 subscriptions by exploiting a vulnerability in the system.

According to police, the attack occurred late last year and resulted in a total of 46,812 accounts being canceled against their will; it was only after extensive efforts that the attack was thwarted and order restored for the affected individuals.

The police state that the suspect had previously been arrested for unauthorized access to user accounts on the same platform. The teenager reportedly confessed to his actions during questioning and claims to have no personal motives or vendetta against either the company or the victims.