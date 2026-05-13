Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández signs professional football contract with El Paso in the US

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Mexican actor Cristo Fernández is worldwide known for playing a forward in a made up football club, AFC Richmond, in the outstanding TV show Ted Lasso from Apple TV+. But what many people may not know is that the 35-year-old used to be a footballer himself, playing for Club Deportivo Estudiantes Tecos in Guadalajara, Mexico, since he was 15. However, a knee injury derailed his football career and instead became an actor on short films and commercials, as well as small roles in blockbusters like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Venom: The Last Dance, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

But life often has a tendency to imitate art, and Fernández has become, at 35 years of age, a professional footballer, signing a contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, a football team from the second division of professional football in United States. Fernández was seen training with Chicago Fire II, in the MLS Next Pro, but has given a professional contract to play for El Paso, in the USL Championship, which currently stands fourth in Group B after nine matches.

In a statement on the club's website, Fernández said that "football has always been a ‌huge ⁠part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart". El Paso coach Junior González confirmed that Cristo will play was forward and is a "great addition to ​our ⁠roster, adding another attacking threat". "His passion for the game ⁠and ​leadership qualities for our locker room ​allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a ​club."

Ted Lasso ended in 2023, but was revived for a fourth season debuting on Apple TV this August, but Cristo Fernández is not expected to appear.