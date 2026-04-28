The man, the myth, the legend: Ted Lasso returns to Apple TV this August, with a trailer now available

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While Apple TV has a broad slate of excellent television, the one series that continues to be one of the streamer's biggest and most popular is Ted Lasso, which is particularly amazing since the show wrapped its third (and what was originally thought to be its final season) in 2023. But as with anything that has demand, Ted is soon set to return.

This August, the long-awaited fourth season of Ted Lasso will debut on Apple TV, with this reuniting Jason Sudeikis' titular coach with a popular array of returning stars, including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

As for what the plot will offer fans, after Ted left AFC Richmond at the end of the third season, he is now returning to the club, but not to be the main men's team manager, as rather he will take a stab at coaching the club's women's side, which currently operates in the second division in the English football pyramid.

The official plot synopsis adds: "In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

With a new premise in mind, Season 4 of Ted Lasso will introduce a bunch of new characters, each played by a bolstered cast that includes Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

As for when exactly Ted Lasso will return, the fourth season will begin streaming on Apple TV on August 5, and you can see its first teaser trailer below.