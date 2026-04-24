Tears of Metal is coming to Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass

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Around two years ago, developer Paper Cult revealed to the world the hack-and-slash roguelike, Tears of Metal, promising at the time the game would be launching on PC via Steam. Now, as part of the ID@Xbox showcase that recently occurred, the developer has revealed intentions to launch the game on more platforms.

Tears of Metal will also be debuting on Xbox Series X/S, the Microsoft Store on PC, and also via Game Pass at launch. This was confirmed in a new trailer that you can see below, which also highlighted a new track that will be featured when Tears of Metal debuts in its Early Access form this spring.

With solo and cooperative gameplay featured, over 45 handcrafted environments to explore, an upgradable settlement between runs, and permanently improvable characters, you won't want to miss Tears of Metal when it launches soon. We're told to "stay tuned" for the exact date.