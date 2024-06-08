English
Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal sees Scotland face the evils of a dragon meteor

This metal action-roguelike certainly has a unique take on history.

As if Scotland didn't have enough strife in its medieval era, the people over at Paper Cult have made a new action roguelike where an object known as a Dragon Meteor has struck the land, and evil forces are invading.

You and a couple of friends can team up to take on hordes of enemies, and with each run you'll be delving deeper into the enemy territory and figure out what's going on with that massive rock in the world.

HQ

