Team Vitality wins ESL Pro League Season 21

Team Vitality are on a bit of a hot streak in the world of Counter-Strike 2 esports at the moment, as the French organisation won IEM Katowice back in February and has now added an ESL Pro League victory to its collection too.

The 21st season of the tournament concluded over the weekend and during that we got to see Team Vitality defeat Mouz in the grand final to secure $100,000 of the prize pool, a trophy, and yet another notch in the hunt for an Intel Grand Slam.

As it stands, Team Vitality needs to win one more trophy within the next five Intel-backed tournaments, and there are a few coming up. IEM Melbourne is slated for April and is then followed by IEM Dallas in May. A victory at either would see this version of Team Vitality becoming the fifth Intel Grand Slam winner ever.

As per where the teams other results came from for the Intel Grand Slam, following ESL Pro League Season 21 and IEM Katowice, the team also won IEM Cologne back in August 2024.

Do you think Team Vitality will win the Intel Grand Slam?