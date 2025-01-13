Team Vitality secures two-year partnership with Asus ROG

HQ

Esports organisation Team Vitality has secured a major partnership deal with Asus' gaming division Republic of Gamers (ROG). The deal, which will last for two years and up to the end of December 2026, is focussed predominantly on the French team's Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant squads, but will also involve seeing Asus ROG branding sported on the organisation's jerseys and gear for the duration.

Team Vitality CEO Nicolas Maurer has commented on this deal by adding: "This partnership mirrors our standards and ambitions: to equip our players and our staff with cutting-edge peripherals, offering precision, responsiveness, and comfort, whilst also supporting our international development strategy. 2025 is going to be an exciting year for VALORANT and CS2, and this partnership will guarantee unmissable activations for all our fans."

As Maurer noted, there will be activations involved with the partnership and Team Vitality's players will be equipped with the latest gear and hardware, specifically including the ROG Falchion ACE HFX keyboard, the ROG Keris II ACE mouse, ROG Delta II headset, and the ROG Hone ACE XXL mouse pad.