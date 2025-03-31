Team Vitality lifts the trophy at BLAST Open Lisbon

HQ

There is perhaps no hotter team in the world of Counter-Strike 2 esports right now than that of Team Vitality. The organisation has won several recent events, including IEM Cologne and Katowice, while being the leading favourite for the next Intel Grand Slam. Now, the team has added to this list yet another trophy (albeit not an Intel Grand Slam eligible one), after a strong performance at the BLAST Open Spring 2025 tournament in Lisbon.

Following almost two weeks of action, Team Vitality managed to come out on top after defeating Mouz in a tight grand finale yesterday. This result has seen the organisation heading home with $150,000 in prize money, and also continuing the run of form it will need to carry into IEM Melbourne and Dallas in April and May, respectively.

Considering how strong Team Vitality seems to be right now, do you think the team will manage to achieve an Intel Grand Slam, by winning a couple more immediate Intel-hosted events?