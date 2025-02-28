Team Vitality inks partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers

HQ

The French Team Vitality has announced a partnership deal with ASUS' gaming division Republic of Gamers (ROG). The deal covers Team Vitality's Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant teams and includes seeing these squads handed the latest peripherals to use, specifically the ROG Falchion Ace HFX keyboard, as ROG is being dubbed Team Vitality's official peripherals partner going forward.

Speaking about teaming up with ROG, Team Vitality's CEO, Nioclas Maurer, stated: "Partnering with ASUS ROG is a game-changer for Team Vitality. ROG's commitment to performance and innovation is exactly what we need to sharpen our competitive edge, and we're stoked to have their elite gear fueling our journey."

We can expect this deal to also expand into various sponsorship elements, and exclusive content opportunities, behind-the-scenes looks, community-focussed activations, and even some live events. We can expect to hear more on these fronts in the future.

The exact length of the partnership has not been revealed.