Team Vitality has been crowned IEM Cologne champions

One of the most anticipated Counter-Strike 2 tournaments every year is Intel Extreme Masters Cologne. It happens every August, shortly before Gamescom which also occurs in the same German city, and sees the best teams from around the world flocking and battling it out for a share of a $1 million prize pool and direct qualification to various upcoming other tournaments too.

For 2024, Team Vitality has been crowned champion of IEM Cologne, with the team claiming the tournament after defeating Natus Vincere in the grand finals. This result is seeing Team Vitality heading home not just with $400,000 of prize money, but also a direct invitation to the BLAST Premier World Final in December and IEM Katowice in 2025.

As for what's next for Team Vitality, the team will next be competing in the ESL Pro League Season 20, which starts in early September.