Team Vitality drops from the top spot on the Valve Counter-Strike 2 rankings

While Team Vitality went through a period of being near undefeatable in the world of competitive Counter-Strike 2, the French organisation has struggled a tad in more recent memory to get over the line, with other teams, like Team Spirit, claiming trophies and tournaments for their own.

This dip in form has meant that Team Vitality has lost its position at the top of the Valve Rankings for CS2, with Team Spirit reaching the top of the ladder instead.

There isn't much between the teams (47 points to be exact), as Team Spirit has 2,017 points to its name while Team Vitality has 1,970. Granted, there are some other teams gunning for Team Vitality and the top of the ladder, as The MongolZ are in third with 1,949 points and Mouz in fourth with 1,904. After this there is a significant drop to Team Falcons in fifth at 1,762 points.

The question is whether Team Vitality can reclaim their throne, as the team will be partaking in the BLAST Open London event this weekend, before appearing at the ESL Pro League Season 22 in late September, and IEM Chengdu as well in November.