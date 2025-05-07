Team Vitality crowned BLAST Rivals Spring 2025 champion

HQ

There are so many esports events happening around the world these days that it can be difficult to keep track of them. Over the weekend, the BLAST Rivals Spring 2025 event wrapped up and saw one of the eight attending teams lifting the trophy and walking away with $125,000 of the total $350,000 prize pool.

That squad ended up being Team Vitality, who overcame Team Falcons in the grand finale to secure the trophy after a gruelling match that went the distance and finished 3-2 in the French squad's favour.

This continues an immense run of events for Team Vitality, who recently completed the Intel Grand Slam and will now be looking to also win IEM Dallas and the BLAST Austin Major which happen within the next month.