Team Vitality continues era of domination with BLAST Premier Rivals Fort Worth victory

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Are we really surprised? After recently wrapping up another Intel Grand Slam after winning IEM Rio, the French Team Vitality has now added yet another trophy and title to its collection.

Over the past weekend, the team proved to be untouchable during the BLAST Premier Rivals Fort Worth event, winning the tournament in a convincing fashion by never dropping a match-up and proceeding to win every single map in the playoffs too.

After making short work of Natus Vincere in the grand final in a 3-0 manner, Team Vitality has claimed the BLAST Rivals Spring 2026 trophy and has added $125,000 to its bank account, a feat that also sets it up as a squad to watch at IEM Atlanta and IEM Cologne next week and in early June, respectively.