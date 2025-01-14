Team Vitality bolsters Counter-Strike 2 team with Intel Grand Slam winner

HQ

Team Vitality has been a major force in the world of competitive Counter-Strike 2 over the past five or so years. The French organisation has won a slate of different major events, with the last being Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2024 in August. Clearly, the team doesn't plan to give any ground to its competition as now it has signed a very decorated star to its ranks.

Following a few years with FaZe Clan, Robin "ropz" Kool has joined Team Vitality in the hopes of adding further trophies to his collection. Ropz' biggest achievement to date is winning the illustrious Intel Grand Slam, a very challenging feat that involved winning four major tournaments within a 10 tournament window, something Ropz and FaZe Clan achieved by lifting the IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League Season 15, IEM Cologne, and ESL Pro League Season 17 trophies between February 2022 and March 2023. In that time, Ropz and FaZe Clan even won PGL Major Antwerp 2022, further cementing his legacy as a Counter-Strike great.

With this signing in mind, the next major tournament on Team Vitality's radar will be IEM Katowice, which kicks off in late January, all while the team ticks off qualifiers for the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 event this week.