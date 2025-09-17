Team Vitality adds Pablo Escobar to its Counter-Strike 2 team

HQ

Team Vitality is looking to bolster the ranks of the staff behind its Counter-Strike 2 team, as the French organisation has now revealed the signing of a new analyst known as... Pablo Escobar.

Yep, Team Vitality has introduced Pablo "VdaK1NG" Escobar to its ranks in the more permanent role as a full-time analyst. It should be said that he isn't new to the CS2 operation being run by the organisation, as he helped them last year as a data analyst. This new role is described as follows by Team Vitality:

"His main mission is to build a data unit that helps players and staff make better decisions through advanced analytics".

The question is now who else Team Vitality will look to sign. Perhaps El Chapo or Griselda Blanco?