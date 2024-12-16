Team Spirit win the Shanghai CS2 Major 2024

HQ

Team Spirit capped off 2024 with a massive win over the last weekend. At the latest Counter-Strike 2 major in Shanghai, Team Spirit took on FaZe Clan in an intense final series of matches, to eventually lift the trophy and solidify their 2024 as one for the ages.

A huge part of that victory comes from Donk, the Russian player who has become the youngest major MVP in Counter-Strike history. At just 17 years-old, Donk wrapped the event with a 1.49 HLTV rating and +97 kill differential.

The final series of games ended 2-1 in Spirit's favour. FaZe put up a strong fight, and were able to pressure Spirit on multiple occasions, but thanks to some ridiculous plays by Donk, Spirit eventually won the day and the grand prize.