Team Spirit makes a couple of changes to its Counter-Strike 2 team

We're getting closer and closer to two of the biggest Counter-Strike 2 tournaments in the year. In two weeks, the annual IEM Cologne, held at the Cathedral of Counter-Strike, will be taking place, and it'll be followed by the whopping Esports World Cup event in late August. Needless to say, teams need to be ready and have their rosters locked in and prepped for a bust second half of the summer.

Team Spirit has now done precisely this, as the organisation has decided to bench one of its stars and bring on a different player from elsewhere. Specifically, Boris "magixx" Vorobyev has been transferred to the inactive line-up, while Ivan "zweih" Gogin comes and joins the team after being acquired from Nemiga Gaming.

With this change in mind, Team Spirit will be looking to build on recent success, which included winning PGL Astana 2025 in May and BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 in January.