Team Spirit crowned PGL Astana champion, defeating Team Falcons in the process

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You may have glossed over it due to the sheer immense number of esports events that happened over the past weekend, but the PGL Astana 2026 event also came to a close, seeing many of the top Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world in-attendance and competing.

To this end, after a hectic run of action, Team Spirit ended up coming out on top, making short work of Team Falcons in a 3-0 finale that saw the organisation walking away with $256,000 in prize money and setting them up as one to watch as we head into IEM Cologne in June.

It was also revealed that PGL Astana 2026 was a record-breaking event for the tournament organiser, as it has become the most-watched non-major Counter-Strike event hosted by PGL, with a peak of 1,169,121 viewers during its grand final on May 17. Needless to say, competitive Counter-Strike 2 is very much alive and well.