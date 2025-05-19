Team Spirit crowned PGL Astana champion

HQ

Yet another big Counter-Strike 2 tournament has come to a close. Following an action-packed week, teams and players have departed from Kazakhstan and the city of Astana, after battling it out for around eight days for a slice of a $625,000 prize pool. With that in mind, there's a winner to discuss.

After a thrilling playoff bracket, Team Spirit managed to come out on top after overcoming Astralis in the grand final in a convincing 3-1 fashion. This result has seen Team Spirit heading home with $200,000 in prize money, all while setting them up as one to watch out for ahead of the BLAST Austin Major in a couple of weeks.

Until then, this weekend will see a bunch of the other biggest teams from around the world flocking to Dallas to compete in IEM Dallas as part of DreamHack Dallas.